Buffalo woman gets 10 years for 2019 deadly stabbing of her boyfriend, faces new charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nateonna J. Roland, 25, of Buffalo, is going behind bars for 10 years for the July 2019 killing of her boyfriend.

Roland was sentenced Friday morning; she pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on February 10, the same day jury selection began in her trial. Following her 10 years in prison, she’ll have five years of post-release supervision.

On July 24, 2019, around 11:30 a.m., the 25-year-old stabbed her boyfriend, 21-year-old Brendan T. Benjamin, with a knife during an argument outside their East Eagle Street home in Buffalo.

Benjamin was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private vehicle with a single stab wound to the chest, where he died.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller denied a pre-sentence motion for a reduced sentence after Roland claimed she was in an abusive relationship that drove her to stab Benjamin.

Prosecutors submitted statements urging Boller not to grant the shortened sentence through the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act. Witnesses claimed the 25-year-old was the aggressor in the relationship, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Roland is also facing a pending criminal case for allegedly assaulting a jail deputy while she was held at the Erie County Holding Center. She became aggressive with deputies while being moved from one area to another and caused a shoulder injury to a female deputy.

She was charged with one count of second-degree assault on June 17, 2021, and will be back in court on March 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. She remains in custody.