BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo woman was critically injured after a Wednesday morning Kent Street shooting.
The woman was shot while inside of a vehicle just after 9:10 a.m. on the first block of Kent Street, Buffalo Police said.
She was taken by ambulance to ECMC in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
