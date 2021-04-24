Buffalo woman in critical condition, shot in Martha Avenue home overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was shot Sunday morning in her home.

Authorities say the woman was struck by gunfire inside of her Martha Avenue home just after midnight on Sunday. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center where her injuries “appear domestic in nature and that the suspect is known to the victim,” according to Buffalo Police.

She was listed in serious condition on arrival at ECMC.