BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree.
On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her residence on Berkshire Avenue near Parkridge Avenue. The victim died at the scene.
If convicted, Craig faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. She is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. She continues to be held without bail.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.