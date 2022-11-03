BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree.

On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her residence on Berkshire Avenue near Parkridge Avenue. The victim died at the scene.

If convicted, Craig faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. She is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. She continues to be held without bail.