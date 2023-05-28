BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was killed in a shooting at an apartment on Delaware Avenue on Saturday night, according to police.
Police say they responded to a call just before 8 p.m. to the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue. The 51-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene after she was shot.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
