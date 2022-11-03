BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty on two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Jamien L. Harris was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a call of reported domestic disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they encountered Harris at the front door. During the investigation, police saw a deceased woman in the living room. The woman, 90-year-old Catherine Jones, was Harris’ grandmother. Police obtained a search warrant and located two loaded, unregistered handguns in the residence.

Jones’ death continues to remain under investigation. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Harris faces a maximum four years and is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She continues to be released on her own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail.