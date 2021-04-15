Buffalo woman pleads guilty to stealing almost $16K from Lancaster non-profit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bridget Mitchell, 52, of Buffalo admitted to stealing almost $16,000 from a Lancaster non-profit in court Wednesday morning.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, coming clean about the theft of $15,966 while working as a supervisor for a Town of Lancaster non-profit.

The Erie County district attorney says Mitchell routed a $13,000 check for the non-profit into her personal bank account. She also admitted to stealing a $1,200 stimulus check belonging to a resident of the non-profit organization Mitchell supervised.

Mitchell is due back in court on July 22 at 10 a.m. — she faces a maximum of four years behind bars.

Mitchell is currently out on her own recognizance.

