BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman was sentenced to five years probation on multiple gun charges, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Jamien Harris pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm in November 2022.

On Nov. 21, 2021, police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a Highgate Avenue residence just after 11 a.m. Upon arrival, police say they encountered Harris at the front door. During the investigation, police say they saw a deceased elderly woman in the living room. The woman was identified as 90-year-old Catherine Jones, Harris’ grandmother.

Police obtained a search warrant and found two loaded, unregistered handguns inside the residence.

According to police, Jones’ death remains under investigation. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Jones’ died from a gunshot would to the chest and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.