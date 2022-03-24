BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo woman learned her fate Thursday afternoon for the 2019 beating death of a man.

Evelyn M. Soto of Buffalo will go behind bars in state prison for 18 years, followed by five years of post-release supervision. She pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on February 18, 2021.

Soto beat 23-year-old Luis Alicea with a metal object and killed him on October 28, 2019, inside an Ivy Street apartment in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The Buffalo woman was 18-years-old when she carried out this crime. Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi denied Soto’s request for youthful offender status.