Buffalo woman shot sitting inside a vehicle on Fillmore Avenue Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old woman from Buffalo was shot early Sunday morning on Fillmore Avenue in the Queen City.

Buffalo Police said the woman was shot inside a vehicle on the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue around 3:20 a.m. She was taken to Sisters Hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at [716) 847-2255.