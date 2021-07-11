Buffalo woman shot while in vehicle on Bailey Avenue Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle and sent to the hospital Sunday morning on Bailey Avenue.

Buffalo Police say she was shot on the 800 block of Bailey around 3:30 a.m. and taken to Erie County Medical Center. She was taken to the hospital in a civilian vehicle.

The 28-year-old was initially listed in stable condition.

If you have information on this shooting BPD asks you to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.