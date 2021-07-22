Buffalo woman who stole nearly $16,000 from Lancaster non-profit sentenced to 3 years probation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman accused of stealing nearly $16,000 from a Lancaster non-profit will spend three years on probation.

Bridget Mitchell, 52, admitted to stealing $15,966.07 during her time as a supervisor of a Town of Lancaster non-profit. Mitchell deposited a $13,000 check for the non-profit into her personal bank account. She also admitted to stealing a $1,200 stimulus check belonging to a resident of the non-profit, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

The DA’s office says Mitchell paid full restitution to the non-profit and resident of the organization at her sentencing Thursday.

She will spend three years on probation as sentenced by State Supreme Court Judge Paul B. Wojtaszek.