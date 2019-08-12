Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Burglar who cut hand while breaking into Cheektowaga home, leaving DNA trail, is sentenced

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who went through with a burglary in Cheektowaga, despite cutting his hand on a broken window, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.

Jose Mendoza, 51, had pleaded guilty in May to one count of attempted burglary.

At that time, Mendoza admitted to breaking into a Gardenvale Drive home in July 2017, when the homeowner told police two TVs were stolen. Blood was detected in the aftermath and submitted to a state database, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Months later, in Feb. 2018, Mendoza was required to submit a DNA sample following a misdemeanor conviction, and the match was made.

Mendoza was also sentenced to 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss