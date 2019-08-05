Bus aide sentenced to 60 days in jail for hitting autistic child with shoe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who used to work as a bus aide was sentenced to jail time for not properly supervising a nine-year-old child and in the process, hitting the student in the face with the child’s shoe.

Anthony Lanier was working for Western New York Bus Co. on Dec. 11, 2018, when the incident happened.

The child suffered an abrasion on the face.

Lanier, 34, pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge of attempted endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.

Lanier was also sentenced to three years on probation.