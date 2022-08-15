BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Cambria man was arrested and slapped with DWI charges after a crash in Newstead that sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries.

Mark Printup, 50, blew more than twice the legal limit during a field sobriety test after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Utley and Hunts Corners roads on August 13, around 10:42 p.m., according to the ECSO.

Members of the fire company had to extract the other driver out of their vehicle. They were rushed to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight with severe internal injuries. They were last reported to be in critical condition.