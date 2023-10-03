BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stolen Aston Martin that was taken from a Clarence Merdedes-Benz dealership in July was recovered and one person was arrested during a police search, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

While executing a warrant on Birchwood Square in West Seneca, authorities recovered the car, which is valued at $135,000. During a related search at an address on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, 31-year-old Peara Mathews was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

In addition, 20-year-old Richard Lucas III of Cheektowaga, who is in custody on unrelated charges, was identified as a suspect in the July car theft.

Lucas III is also a suspect in a September burglary at the same dealership, where all three stolen cars were recovered.

Police are still searching for a 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat with gray racing stripes that was taken during the July burglary.