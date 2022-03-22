AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Tuesday to falsifying personal checks and fraudulently obtaining over $35,000 from an elderly client, according to the Erie County DA’s office.

Brigid Buseman, also known as Brigid McKirchy, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony.

Buseman, while working as a home aide, reportedly obtained $35,300 in excess pay from a 94-year-old client in the Town of Amherst between Feb. 7, 2019 and Sept. 24, 2019. The DA’s office said the fraud was discovered after a comparison between timecard records and cashed checks.

Buseman faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced June 10 at 9:30 a.m. She continues to be released on her own recognizance.

The DA’s office said anyone who believes they have been the victim of a similar crime should call them at 716-858-2424.