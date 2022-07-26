NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is headed to court on an animal cruelty charge after police officers found a dog, parrot and cats living in dangerous conditions.

Niagara Falls Police Department officers were sent to 836 15th St. in the Cataract City for a reported trespassing incident. When officers arrived on Friday at 11:50 a.m., no one came to the door and confirmed with dispatch that the house was condemned, according to a police report.

Officers opened an unlocked back door of the house and discovered the interior to be in “extreme deplorable condition,” the report noted. A dog was discovered in the house with bloody lesions and missing patches of fur. A parrot and several cats were also found surrounded by their own feces and urine.

A neighbor advised police the owner of the animals hangs out at a local pizzeria during the day. Officers located Bernard J. Rogers at Goodfellas Pizzeria and followed him back to the house.

Rogers admitted to living at the 15th Street address and owning the animals, the police report said.

The 65-year-old was slapped with an appearance ticket for overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

The animals were taken to the Niagara County SPCA and city inspectors are slated to board the 15th Street house.