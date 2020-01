PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman in the southern Cattaraugus County village of Portville is accused of stabbing a neighbor several times.

Kaylee Hicks is charged with burglary, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to New York State Police.

Troopers allege that the stabbing took place at a residence on Merseraeu Place.

Hicks, 21, was arraigned in village court, taken the county jail is is scheduled to reappear in village court later this month.