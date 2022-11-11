CENTERVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old Centerville man was charged with multiple gun felonies after menacing police, according to New York State Police.

At 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 9, Troopers out of SP Amity say they responded to a domestic dispute on Findlay Road where, they say, Jacob McCowen menaced Troopers with a firearm after attempted contact. McCowen barricaded himself in the residence with other occupants.

Troopers were assisted by NYSP Hostage Negotiators, Special Operations Response Team and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation throughout the night. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Troopers say McCowen left the residence and attempted to leave in his vehicle. Troops say he was taken into custody without incident and transported to SP Amity for processing.

Inside the residence Troopers say they recovered numerous firearms and possible explosive devices.

McCowen was charged with the following:

one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree- loaded firearm

one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree- five or more firearms

five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree- assault rifle

one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

five counts of endangering the welfare of a child

two counts of menacing in the second degree

26 counts of unlawful possession of ammunition feeding devices

one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

one count of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree

McCowen was arraigned at the Town of Hume Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $25,000 bail.