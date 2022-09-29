BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The reckless endangerment charges against New Era CEO Chris Koch have been dropped, the Erie County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Koch was charged with a felony in May after he was accused of intentionally and forcefully driving his car towards his girlfriend’s ex-husband outside of Oliver’s Restaurant on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. That incident allegedly occurred on May 7. It was said that Koch damaged the man’s vehicle.

In June, the charge was reduced to a reckless endangerment misdemeanor and he was additionally charged with criminal mischief.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said that they opposed the motion to drop the charges, but Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTiempo delivered the written decision.

Koch was named New Era’s president in 1993 and CEO in 2001. News 4 has reached out to New Era for comment and has not heard back yet.