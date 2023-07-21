BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Chautauqua County resident is facing a maximum of seven years in prison after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an accident where a bicyclist was killed, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office announced Friday.

Nicholas J. Rosado, also known as Nicholas J. Boaz, of Mayville, was indicted after striking 27-year-old West Seneca resident Theodore Dionne with a pickup truck near Kenefick Avenue in Buffalo around 10 p.m. on July 7, before fleeing the scene without reporting it to authorities. Dionne died from his injuries.

Rosado pled guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a Class D felony.

Rosado is currently being held without bail and is due to be sentenced on Sept. 5.