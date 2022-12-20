BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville man was arraigned Tuesday on charges tied to a deadly hit-and-run on a bicyclist, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Nicholas J. Rosado, also known as Nicholas J. Boaz, 37, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to officials, at approximately 10 p.m. on July 7, 2022, Rosado was allegedly driving a pickup truck on Abbott Road when he hit a bicyclist near Kenefick Avenue in Buffalo and then left the scene without reporting the incident to police. The victim, 27-year-old Theodore Dionne of West Seneca, died from his injuries.

Later that same evening, West Seneca Police officers allegedly saw Rosado driving a pickup truck on North Covington Drive. Officers allegedly saw him try to change directions and then hit a tree.

The District Attorney’s office says Rosado allegedly ran from officers when they approached him and dropped packages in the driveway of a Potters Road home. After a foot pursuit, he was apprehended in a backyard. It is further alleged he was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Officers recovered the packages dropped in the driveway, which were suspected to contain suboxone, and laboratory testing later confirmed the suspicion.

Rosado is scheduled to return Jan. 13, 2023 for a pre-trial conference and was held without bail. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.