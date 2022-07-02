NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stedman-Sherman Road and Havercamp Road in North Harmony around 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported person with a weapon.

Alexander Latta, 27, of Mayville was arrested at the scene after a Sheriff’s office K9 reportedly located a loaded pistol thrown to the side of the road. Latta was taken into custody and transported to Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Latta was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor.