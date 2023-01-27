MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been arrested and charged with crimes related to sexual abuse and sex trafficking of a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

48-year-old William Quinones of Mayville is accused of sexually abusing four minor victims, two of them over a period of eight years. A complaint states, which was received by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office in July 2021, that Quinones had regular contact with one victim from the time she was eight years old to when she was 16 years old.

On one occasion, it it alleged that Quinones took her to Erie, Penn. to pick up drugs and then is further accused of raping her at a motel on the way home. During the course of the alleged abuse, it is said that Quinones repeatedly raped and physically abused her.

Quinones is charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor. The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.