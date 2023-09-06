BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man was sentenced for leaving the scene of a fatal accident after he hit a bicyclist with his pickup truck in Buffalo in 2022, the Erie County DA’s office announced.
38-year-old Nicholas Rosado will spent the next two to six years in prison.
Around 10 p.m. on July 7, 2022, Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, was driving his truck on Abbott Road when he hit a bicyclist on Abbott near Kenefick Avenue. He left the scene without reporting the collision to police. The victim, 27-year-old Theodore Dionee of West Seneca, died from his injuries.
In July, Rosado pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, the highest charge against him.
As part of his sentence, his driver’s license and vehicle registration was revoked.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.