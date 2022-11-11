Chautauqua, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 has new information on a crash involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into an Amish buggy. That crash resulted in at least two people being hurt and the horse being put down.

News 4 has obtained the dash cam video from that deputy’s patrol car, as well as body cam video showing what happened after the crash. In order to obtain the video, News 4 filed a public records request with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

This crash happened on the night of Sunday, October 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Behind the wheel is Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy Dylan Pratt.

The video shows his patrol car rear end the Amish buggy. According to the police report, five people were inside the buggy, including two young children. At least two people in the buggy suffered injuries in the crash.

Meanwhile, the horse had to be put down because of the injuries it suffered.

News 4 reached out to Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone several times for an on-camera interview, but we weren’t granted one.

From the video, we have learned that Pratt says he was looking at his computer inside his patrol car, trying to find an address, and did not see the Amish buggy until the last moment. We’ve also learned that Deputy Pratt was issued a traffic citation for “failure to exercise due care.”

In a statement, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says the crash is still under investigation.