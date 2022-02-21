Chautauqua County weapons arrest leads to arrest of two fugitives

GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sinclairville, N.Y. man was arrested Friday on illegal weapons charges in the Town of Gerry. His arrest led to the arrests of two others.

Wayne Wright III, 28, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for possessing several illegal firearms. He was taken in following the execution of a search warrant on Route 380 by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office criminal investigators, assisted by the County’s SWAT team, as well two drug task forces, from Jamestown and the Southern Tier Region.

The investigation also led to the arrests of Jonathan Camacho-Monge, 23, and Dustin Clifton, 37, of Jamestown, who had outstanding arrest warrants out of Meadville, Pa. The men were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail on fugitive charges.

Wright was also taken to the jail and is being held pending arraignment. Additional charges are also pending for Wright.