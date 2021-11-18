Cheektowaga 25-year-old charged as accused murder accomplice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing murder and weapon charges in the deadly gas station shooting of 33-year-old Winston Reese.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office said Raquan Reid, 25, of Cheektowaga acted as the getaway driver for the two gunmen that shot and killed Reese at a Buffalo gas station on Main Street near Glenwood Avenue.
On October 20, 2020, Reese was shot multiple times outside of the gas station, and Reid, a known member of the Central Park gang, allegedly drove the two gunmen away from the scene. The two suspected gunmen have since died.
Buffalo Police SWAT found Reid inside of a West Seneca home on November 16, 2021, and arrested him on an indictment warrant. During the arrest, a loaded illegal firearm was found in the home.
He’s been charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Raquan Reid was arraigned Wednesday and is being held without bail. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
