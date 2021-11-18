Cheektowaga 25-year-old charged as accused murder accomplice

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing murder and weapon charges in the deadly gas station shooting of 33-year-old Winston Reese.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said Raquan Reid, 25, of Cheektowaga acted as the getaway driver for the two gunmen that shot and killed Reese at a Buffalo gas station on Main Street near Glenwood Avenue.

On October 20, 2020, Reese was shot multiple times outside of the gas station, and Reid, a known member of the Central Park gang, allegedly drove the two gunmen away from the scene. The two suspected gunmen have since died.

Buffalo Police SWAT found Reid inside of a West Seneca home on November 16, 2021, and arrested him on an indictment warrant. During the arrest, a loaded illegal firearm was found in the home.

He’s been charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Raquan Reid was arraigned Wednesday and is being held without bail. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now