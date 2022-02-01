Cheektowaga caregiver found guilty of endangering welfare of minor with autism

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man has been found guilty of endangering a person with autism in 2019.

Derrick Warburton II, 37, was found guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person in the first degree, a Class E felony. He was working as a behavior support technician at a residential facility in Lackawanna at the time.

Around 10 p.m. on April 23, 2019, Warburton hit and kicked the victim, a minor, who was reportedly in an aggressive state. Before the incident, he first attempted to calm and dress the victim, a resident at the facility. Another caregiver witnessed the incident.

Warburton faces a maximum of four years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 14 at 2 p.m. and continues to remain released on his own recognizance, as the charge does not qualify for bail.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now