Cheektowaga caregiver found guilty of endangering welfare of minor with autism

(WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man has been found guilty of endangering a person with autism in 2019.

Derrick Warburton II, 37, was found guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person in the first degree, a Class E felony. He was working as a behavior support technician at a residential facility in Lackawanna at the time.

Around 10 p.m. on April 23, 2019, Warburton hit and kicked the victim, a minor, who was reportedly in an aggressive state. Before the incident, he first attempted to calm and dress the victim, a resident at the facility. Another caregiver witnessed the incident.

Warburton faces a maximum of four years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 14 at 2 p.m. and continues to remain released on his own recognizance, as the charge does not qualify for bail.