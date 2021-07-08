Cheektowaga couple held as ‘persons of interest’ in shooting of 3 year old

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) — A man and a woman from Cheektowaga are being held on felony gun and drug and charges. They are also considered ‘persons of interest’ in the shooting of four people Monday night in the Ferry Grider Homes project in Buffalo.

District Attorney John Flynn says 22-year-old DeQuan Richardson and 25-year-old Jonay Robinson were both arraigned Thursday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court on criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

“They are just suspects, both of them are suspects,” said Flynn, who noted that, in the process of investigating Monday night’s shooting on Donovan Drive, Buffalo Police were led to these two suspects who lived in the Idlewood Apartments in Cheektowaga.

That’s where police served a search warrant on Tuesday night, about 23 hours after the shooting. A neighbor, who did not want to be publicly identified told News 4, saw several police officers with helmets and guns drawn inside and outside of the apartment. “I saw a gentleman in handcuffs being escorted through the parking lot.”

Inside the apartment on Slate Creek Drive, Buffalo Police say they found a loaded .25 caliber pistol and a Spikes Tactical Aris type assault rifle. Flynn says that alone is enough to hold them on bail, even with New York State bail reform. “The gun charges are clearly qualifying offenses. Whenever anyone is found in possession of an illegal weapon, that is a qualifying offense where a judge can put bail on someone.”

Flynn won’t say whether the guns match the three dozen bullet casings found at the scene of Donovan Drive, where three men were wounded by gunfire, and a 3-year-old boy sitting on a bicycle was shot in the head. As of Friday, the boy was still on life support according to Flynn. “Ballistic tests on the shell casings are gonna take place.”

Prosecutors had asked Cheektowaga Town Justice to remand the suspects without bail, but the judge opted to set bail for both of them at $175,000. They are both scheduled to appear in Cheektowaga Town Court for a felony hearing on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in Cheektowaga Town Court.