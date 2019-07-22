Cheektowaga man admits to nearly striking police officer responding to a crash

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A man accused of nearly hitting a Cheektowaga Police officer while attempting to evade police pleaded guilty to the highest count in the indictment last Friday.

The Erie County DA’s Office says 39-year-old Scott Nowak kept driving at a high rate of speed when a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Genesee Street.

When Nowak refused to stop, the officer notified law enforcement to be on the lookout for him.

Cheektowaga Police officers responded to a collision on the Kensington Expressway near the Thruway interchange when Nowak sped through the crash site, hit a barrier, and nearly injured an officer.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender on Friday, August 23 at 9:30 a.m. He’s held on $75,000 cash or bond.