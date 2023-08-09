BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man admitted to possessing over 200,000 images and 95 videos of child pornography on various devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Michael P. Daly, 48, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Officials said that in June 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Microsoft Bing that one of their users uploaded an image of child pornography. An investigation traced the image back to Daly, according

Investigators executed a search warrant at Daly’s Cheektowaga residence on Oct. 22, 2020, seizing a laptop, a flash drive and an iPhone. A forensic search of all three items uncovered over 200,000 images and 95 videos of child pornography, some of which include prepubescent minors and depictions of violence, officials said.

Daly is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8, where he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.