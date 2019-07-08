Cheektowaga man admits to strangling and killing girlfriend during sex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, admitting that he recklessly caused her death during sex.

Sonny Martinez of Cheektowaga admitted to strangling Brittney Balbuzoski inside his apartment in January.

Police at the time said Balbuzoski died from erotic asphyxiation after the two were having sex. She was 23.

Martinez faces up to 15 years in prison at his August sentencing on one count of second-degree manslaughter as a sexually motivated felony, and will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released.