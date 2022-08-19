BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney announced Friday that a Cheektowaga man was arrested and is facing child pornography charges.

Attorneys say that in July, Depew Police received a report that 33-year-old Dustin Coffelt sexually abused a 13-year-old girl. Investigation showed that the abuse may have been ongoing for several years over several social media applications and text messaging. Coffelt’s cell phone was seized on July 29 and numerous sexually explicit images of the victim were recovered.

Coffelt was charged with production and possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces 15-30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.