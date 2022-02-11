Cheektowaga man arrested on drug, gun charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arrested Friday on charges relating to drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

James Fox, 38, has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with maintaining a drug premises and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to authorities, investigators executed a search warrant at Fox’s Beach Road residence on Feb. 3, where they seized a loaded shotgun, ammunition, Narcan, two tasers and a stun gun, among other items.

Authorities also allege that Fox frequently used his residence to solicit prostitutes and that Fox provided prostitutes with drugs in exchange for sex acts. The criminal complaint is a result of investigation by Homeland Security, the FBI, Lancaster Police and Cheektowaga Police.

Fox faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of life in prison if convicted. He is currently being held following a detention hearing.