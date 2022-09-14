CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Cheektowaga man has been arrested following an alleged two-night burglary spree.

David Wyatt was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted burglary in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, possession of burglar tools, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries at multiple addresses on Avery Place and Herbert Avenue. In one incident, a male on a bicycle was seen on a Ring doorbell going through yards, they said.

Early Wednesday morning, an officer noticed a bicycle matching the one seen on the video laying behind a church on Pine Ridge Road, police said. Officers were called to the area and began a search. They say they discovered a tote bag containing various property items, including a pry bar, in a yard on Villa Morraine Drive.

Shortly after, a man was located in a yard on Herbert Avenue matching the suspect’s description and clothing seen on the video, authorities said. They say he was identified as Wyatt and had crack cocaine in his possession.

He was taken into custody and held for arraignment.