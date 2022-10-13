CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 47-year-old Cheektowaga man was charged with possession of child pornography Thursday, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

In June 2019, the New York State Police received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertipline report indicating that an image of a child was uploaded to their network. Further investigation traced the image to Michael P. Daly.

On Oct. 22, 2020, NYSP executed a search warrant at Daly’s residence in Cheektowaga where they seized a laptop, flash drive, and iPhone. A forensic search of the devices recovered more than 230,000 images and 95 videos of child pornography, some of which included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.

Daly faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.