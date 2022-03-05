BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old Cheektowaga man is dead after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday evening in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police responded to the 900 block of Kensington Avenue at 11:15 p.m., where detectives said the man was shot inside the vehicle. It’s believed the shooting was targeted.

The Cheektowaga man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.