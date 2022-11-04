ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department.

At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was wearing body armor outside a residence on Webster Road.

Police say they located Mueller at the rear of the residence and he was taken into custody at gunpoint. The residence was the scene of a previous shooting in October.

Mueller was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun, handcuffs, improvised fireworks and was wearing a black load-bearing ballistic vest that contained body armor plates.

Police say the handgun was found to be stolen out of the Town of Eden.

Mueller was charged with criminal possession in the second and fourth-degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and unlawful wearing of body armor while committing a violent felony.

Mueller is being held for arraignment.