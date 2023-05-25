BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for multiple sexual assaults against a child over a nearly two-year span, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

A jury found William Bergeron, 37, guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in an April 2022 trial.

Officials say between Aug. 15, 2018 and July 13, 2020, Bergeron, who was a registered sex offender at the of the crimes, engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct against a child who was known to him at a location in Cheektowaga.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until 2096.