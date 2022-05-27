BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man convicted of enticing a mentally disabled 17-year-old girl into a sexual relationship is going behind bars for 30 years.
Michael Mesko, 52, of Cheektowaga, messaged the 17-year-old over text message and mobile chat apps. He engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim between Oct. 8, 2020, and Jan. 9, 2021, according the United States Attorney’s Office.
An AMBER Alert was issued after Mesko fled New York State to Pennsylvania with the victim on February 16, 2021.
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper spotted Mesko speeding and forcibly stopped the vehicle and arrested the 52-year-old.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.