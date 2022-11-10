(Photograph of Alexis Rivera. A photo of Kevin Biggs was not available.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and five years postrelease supervision.

On Sept. 7, 2020, Rivera was shot by an unknown person on Wyoming Avenue, but survived after several days in ECMC. His car was impounded as evidence by Buffalo Police. After executing a search warrant, police found 13 ounces of cocaine in the vehicle.

Rivera also pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance stemming from a separate case where fentanyl was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was sentenced to three years in prison and two years postrelease supervision on that charge Thursday, which he will serve concurrently.