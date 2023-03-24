BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty for his involvement in a shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday.

Dequan Richardson pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Murder in the second degree, one count

Assault in the first degree, one count

Assault in the second degree, two counts

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count

On July 5, 2021, Richardson drove to Donavan Drive and fired numerous shots into a crowd of people, who were gathered in the courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes housing complex to watch fireworks, before driving away, according to officials.

Officials say three men were hit by gunfire and survived their injuries. A 27-year-old man was hit by gunfire in both legs and required surgery, a 29-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot.

The fourth victim, Shaquelle Walker, Jr., 3, was struck by a bullet in the head. He was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Richardson’s co-defendant, Jonay Robinson, is scheduled to go to trial on April 13.

Richardson also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery in the first degree and one count of unlawfully fleeing a police officer in an unrelated robbery case.

Richardson is scheduled for sentencing on May 17. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison and remains remanded without bail.