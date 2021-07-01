Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to child pornography charge, over 7,000 images found on devices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — James Neyerlin, 36, of Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography charge Thursday.

A search warrant was executed on August 2, 2019, at Neyerlin’s home where 7,284 images of child porn were found on seized devices. Some images included prepubescent children under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The United States Attorney’s office says Neyerlin used the peer-to-peer sharing program BitTorrent to acquire and share the videos.

Neyerlin could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine.

He’ll be back in court on October 28 at 4:00 p.m. before Judge Sinatra.