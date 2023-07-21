BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty Thursday after committing three crimes over two years while awaiting sentencing for a 2020 theft, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Mark L. Cepuchowski entered guilty pleas to one count of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, and one count of third-degree attempted burglary, a Class E felony.

Surveillance video connected Cepuchowski to two March 6 thefts of a total of $8,129.98 worth of items from a department store in Lancaster and another in Orchard Park. DNA evidence also pinned him to an October 2021 theft, in which the District Attorney says Cepuchowski caused damage to the doors and change machines while breaking in to steal money from a Springville car wash.

Months before the first of his most recent thefts, Cepuchowski pleaded guilty to one count of felony grand larceny and two criminal trespassing misdemeanors after stealing a parked ATV from outside a store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga in 2020, the District Attorney’s office says. Following the plea, he was released into a judicial diversion program, with which the DA says he did not comply.

In March, a judge issued a warrant for Cepuchowski for his non-compliance with the diversion program in addition to the crimes spanning from October 2021 to this March. He was arrested on June 21 and has been held without bail.

Cepuchowski is set to be sentenced as a second felony offender on Aug. 30. He faces up to seven years in prison.