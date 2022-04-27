BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenneth Ritchie, 31, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the production of child pornography.

The Cheektowaga man engaged in “sexually explicit conduct with a minor victim” and used a cellphone to produce the pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The images were found on Ritchie’s cellphone.

Kenneth Ritchie is scheduled to be sentenced on August 24 at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.