BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

41-year-old James Fox admitted to coercing an individual identified as T.P. to engage in commercial sex acts for him between January 2019 and May 2020, providing T.P. heroin and crack cocaine in exchange for doing so. Authorities say that T.P. was addicted to heroin and suffered an overdose on one occasion.

In addition, between 2018 and 2021, Fox coerced five others to engage in commercial sex acts for him, also giving them heroin and crack cocaine in exchange.

Authorities said that Fox would supply them with a small amount to keep the victims dependent.

He pleaded guilty to sex trafficking by coercion. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on May 15.