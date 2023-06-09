BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was sentenced Friday to three to six years in prison for firing a flare gun at a Town of Amherst house, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Dino Bruscia, 30, pleaded guilty in April to third-degree arson. He was sentenced as a second felony offender on Friday.

Officials say at around 5 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2019, Bruscia intentionally fired a flare gun at a house on Arcadian Drive, causing damage to the dining room. A judge issued a final of order protection on behalf of the victims that remains in effect until June 2031.

Additionally, Bruscia is pending sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of inciting to riot and one count of second-degree criminal impersonation in two separate crimes.

Officials say on May 31, 2020, Bruscia created an event on Facebook urging people to assemble and loot the Walden Galleria.

Just under two years later, on March 6, 2022, Cheektowaga police initiated a traffic stop on Walden and Euclid Avenues after witnessing Bruscia drive a vehicle with a broken windshield, according to officials. When stopped, Bruscia impersonated another person by giving the officer a false name and producing a driver’s license that belonged to somebody else. Bruscia had a suspended license at the time.

Bruscia faces a maximum of two years in jail for these charges when he is sentenced on June 15. He remains held without bail.