BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Cheektowaga man convicted of production of child pornography learned his fate Wednesday.

Kenneth Ritchie will spend 25 years behind bars with lifetime supervision after he’s released from prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Ritchie had sex with a minor and used a cellphone to document the crime on June 16, 2021, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango said. The files were discovered on the 33-year-old’s phone.

The Cheektowaga Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation joined forces in this investigation.